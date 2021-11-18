Roy T. Bain, MOULTON

Roy T. Bain, 74, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM till 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Roger Loosier and Bro. .J.T. Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Roy was born February 17, 1947 to Ellard and Eunice Waldrep Bain, he was called to the ministry in 1966. He was in the ministry for over 50 years, having previously pastored churches in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Rev. Bain also served in the Southeast Conference of the United Church of Christ as a delegate of the General Synod and as Conference Moderator. Rev. Bain graduated from Hazelwood High School, Okaloosa-Walton Community College, LaGrange College and earned a Master of Divinity Degree at Columbia Theological Seminary. He retired from full time ministry in 2010 and was currently serving as part-time minister at Old Liberty Congregational Christian Church. Rev. Bain aspired to be remembered as a Servant of the Lord. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving his country for two years. Roy was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Wanda Lovett Bain; two sons, Rex Bain and Rodney Bain; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellard and Eunice Waldrep Bain; two brothers, his twin, Troy Bain and James Bain; five sisters, Ellene Lovelady, Jewel Patrick, Nophia Lea Berzett, Willa Vee Eklund and Audrey D. Voss.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Wilson, Brian Wilson, Adam Lovett, Jerome Lovelady, Dustin Lovelady and Kevin Flanagan. Honorary Pallbearers are Theo Gibson and Roger Lovelady.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Comfort Care of Decatur, Roy’s Physicians and Nurses during his time of illness and our family and friends that assisted with love and care and also the American Legion Post 25 for providing the ramp.
