Bradley Lee Cross, MOULTON

Bradley Lee Cross, 82, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family who adored him. Visitation was from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:30 at the funeral home with Randy Copeland, Steve Agee, and Neil Carter officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his sweetheart of 60 years, Gayle; daughters, Kendra Blankenship (Jay) and Brandi Naylor (Chris); grandchildren, Kassie Jones (Cody), Zack Terry, and Grason Cottingham (Mallory); step-grandchildren Jesse Naylor, Jordan Naylor, Ty Blankenship (Cassidy), Trent Morris (Haley), and Hayden Blankenship (Briley).
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Bolan C. and Mattie Lee Cross.
Pallbearers was Zack Terry, Grason Cottingham, Cody Jones, Frankie Cross, Jason Cross, Jay Blankenship, and Chris Naylor. Honorary pallbearers were Dayton Harris, Larry Watson, Barry Smith, Larry Smith, Don Gaddy, Rudy Terry, Leon Patterson, Gary Terry, Mark Yarbrough, and his Sunday School Class at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Bradley served as a Lawrence County Commissioner for 16 years. He was dedicated to serving his county and was always proud to call it home.
He was a dedicated Christian husband, father, and grandfather, and was loved and respected by all that knew him. He had a true servant’s heart and was always willing and ready to help any and everyone, especially by volunteering to cook his famous chicken stew to raise money for various organizations.
Hunting was his passion and life-long hobby. He always had a kennel full of beagles and enjoyed running them with his hunting buddies.
Bradley loved to make people laugh. He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment.
His family will miss him terribly but take comfort knowing he is rejoicing in heaven with his Savior.
The family extends special thanks to Lawrence Medical Center, Greg’s Ambulance, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Robert Hall and staff, Amedisys Hospice, and Randy and Tina McLemore.
