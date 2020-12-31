Bobby Kilpatric, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his residence. Funeral was Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Kilpatric.
