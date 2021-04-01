 

Charles Edward Canterbury, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church; burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. 

He was the husband of Martha Fleming Canterbury.