William Thomas Roberson, MOULTON

William Thomas (Bill) Roberson 88, passed away Sat., August 1, 2020. He died at his daughters home in Muscle Shoals, AL where he was under hospice care. Due to the covid crisis, there will only be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church cemetery, Mt Hope, AL with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Bill’s nephew Rev. Scott Hagood will officiate. Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann Roberson; son, William Thomas Roberson Jr.; sisters, Mary Alice Hagood, and Genevieve Warhurst; and parents, Leonard Ottice Roberson and Ira Watson Roberson.
Bill was born on January 12, 1932, in Mt. Hope, AL to a wonderful family who raised him in the Mt. Hope community. His early years were spent farming. On the family farm they raised dairy cattle and would milk up to 200 cattle daily. He also enjoyed catfish farming. Their farm had brood ponds to produce eggs which were then transferred to the hatchery and then either sold as fingerlings to other farmers or they raised the fish to full size on the farm to sell. During his lifetime, he also farmed beef cattle, sheep, row crops, and chickens. In his later years he loved gardening and spent lots of time reflecting in how rich and fulfilled his life was. Bill was thankful for having the opportunity to share many great solid life lessons learned from farm life with his family who he dearly loved.
Bill enjoyed giving his time and services to his church by helping with construction projects and maintenance. He felt strongly about community church development.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Lisa Alexander and Rusty; grandchildren, Leigh Ellen Melson and Kyle, Rebekah Yarber and Josh, Blake Flippo, Wes Landers, and Will Landers; great grandchildren, Samuel Melson and Aaiden Yarber; and brother, L. O. Roberson and Carol Sue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, Attention: Randy Pickens, 3247 Co. Rd. 17, Mt. Hope, AL 35651.
Please sign the online guest book at bradfordlawrencefh.com.
Commented