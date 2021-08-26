Thomas “Tebone” Rutherford, 55, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Mark Kelley officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Thomas “Tebone” Rutherford, 55, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Mark Kelley officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.