Sandra D. Blankenship Harris, 74, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home. Funeral was Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Sandra was married to Lynn “Randy” Harris for 50 years.
Sandra D. Blankenship Harris, 74, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home. Funeral was Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Sandra was married to Lynn “Randy” Harris for 50 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented