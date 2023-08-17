Glenda T. Ray, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at NHC. Funeral was Monday, August 14, 2023 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Delashaw officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens cemetery.
