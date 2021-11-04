Adam Ward Gillespie, 31, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Monday, November 1, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with David Barker and Rev. Kenneth Rogers officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
