Faye Rutherford, 87, of Moulton, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Neil Carter and Cobie Rutherford officiating. Burial will be at Landersville Cemetery in Moulton.
Born on June 14, 1935 to the late William and Edna Roberts Young, Faye was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Walmart after 25 years and was an Avon Representative for many years. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Randy Rutherford, Bill (Brenda) Rutherford, and Leah (David) Brown; grandchildren, Cobie (Meghan) Rutherford, Callie (Dustie) Terry, Brookelyne (Lance) Garrie, Hunter Rutherford, and Erin Grace Brown; great-grandchildren, Reason Rutherford, Hadalie Terry, Emma Garrie, and Bryce Terry; sisters, Joan Lang, Jane (Billy) Rains, and Ann (Donnie) Black; brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Young, and David (Glenda) Young; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Faye is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Pete Rutherford; parents; sisters, Mary Helen Jackson, her twin Maye Day, and Ruth Mardis; brothers, Bob Young, and Jack Young.
Pallbearers will be Cobie Rutherford, Dustie Terry, Lance Garrie, Hunter Rutherford, Tevin Montgomery, and Eddie Rains.
The family extends special thanks to her caregiver, Tammi Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
