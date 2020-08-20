Sonja Heflin Hall, 59, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence. Graveside service was held Monday, August 17, 2020, at Morris Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Daniel Gray officiating.
She is survived by her husband Robert B. Hall, MD.
