Sherry Ann Johnson, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Bowling officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
