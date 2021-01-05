William Brex Martin, 48, of Mt. Hope passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. A private family graveside service is planned for Friday, January 8, 2021, at Rock Springs Presbyterian Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Wix officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Presbyterian Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Brex was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He loved spending time with his wife, children and his pets. Brex was a wonderful husband and father.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sindy Martin; one son, Braden Martin; one daughter, Caitlin Martin; his parents, Tommy and Wonnie Martin; two brothers, Kevin Martin and Steve Martin (Malissa); a sister, Jillian Hester (Randy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Posey, Greg Posey, Anthony Posey, Todd Garrison, Chris Oswalt and Gary Porter.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at North Alabama Medical Center and Dr. Felix Morris.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
