Zola Rae Chandler, 94, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020.Graveside funeral was held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Lucas Black and Bill Broadfoot officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Zola Rae Chandler, 94, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020.Graveside funeral was held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Lucas Black and Bill Broadfoot officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.