Ralph A. King, 66, formerly of Town Creek, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. Funeral was held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at First M.B. Church in Town Creek. Burial was in Mt. New Home Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama lawmakers approve plan for $1B in pandemic funds
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama - Advisory
- Barr to speak at Pond Spring
- Alabama prison system raises officer pay to recruit staff
- Cost estimate on new Alabama prison jumps $300 million
- Baseball and softball roundup: Hatton gets 7-5 win over East Lawrence
- Lawrence County schools open mixed-use athletic buildings
- Standridge signs with Snead State
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County continues hot streak with win over Hatton
- Nichols captured
- Short police chase ends in drug arrests
- Once Upon a Time…
- Wild thoughts and celebrations
- Bolan previously charged with third-degree escape
- Moulton plans for new water plant
- Hurshel W. LouAllen, MOULTON
- “A Night for Our Wonderfuls” brings joy to Ingalls Harbor
- Stolen vehicle located at Walmart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.