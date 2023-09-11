Anthony Fletcher Gibson, TRINITY

Anthony "Tony" Fletcher Gibson, 62, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center Florence. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Toney Pepper officiating. Burial will be at Fergason Cemetery.
Born on July 24, 1961 to Bobby and Marjorie Evans Gibson, Tony loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, collecting antique toys and World War II memorabilia. He had a heart of gold and was such a giver, he was a kid at Christmas time and wanted everyone to get a toy.
Survivors include his wife Sherry of 15 years; sons, Anthony Gibson, Eric (Ashley) Gibson; grandchildren, Carter Gibson, Callie Gibson, and Caitlyn Gibson; sisters, Dana Terry, and Loretta Gayle (Michael) Cowley; brother, Ronnie (Judith) Gibson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Tony was preceded in death by his infant sister, Marjorie Darlene Gibson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cowley, Chase Terry, Bryan McClendon, Harlan Jones, Phillip Jones, and Matthew Jones.
The family extends special thanks to Tony's nurses and the staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital, JW Sommer Rehabilitation Unit, and North Alabama Medical Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
