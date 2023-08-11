Stencil Ward Terry, MOULTON

Stencil Ward Terry, 83, of Moulton passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at NHC of Moulton. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Moulton Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Dr. Jesse Reeder and John Priola officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on April 3, 1940 to the late Elvie O. and Sybil Corene Fretwell Terry, Stencil graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1958. He attended the University of Alabama before being drafted into the US Army where he served the majority of his service in Hawaii. Stencil was a devoted member of Moulton Baptist for 70 plus years where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He retired from Monsanto after 32 years of service, followed by working at Charlie's Body Shop.
Survivors include his son, Scott (Kara) Terry, of Moulton; grandchildren, Scarlett Terry and Lawson Terry; brother, Howell Terry; nieces, Beth (Rodney) Scott, Nicki Mitchell; four great-nieces; one great-great niece; and multiple in-law nieces, nephews, and extended family including his very devoted and caring special friend, Brenda Phillips.
Stencil is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara Nell Blankenship Terry; son, Dale Terry; parents; and his loyal companion, Scooter.
Pallbearers will be his nephews. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Hulsey, James Smotherman, John Leggett, and David Compton.
In his early years, Stencil loved to fish with his family and friends on the Tennessee River. Another favorite pastime was arrowhead hunting which rendered a large collection that he loved to share with everyone. His ultimate passion was to restore and paint classic street rods and attending car shows. Stencil was a member of Muscle Shoals Street Rod Association for decades. Stencil was a loving and Godly family man though his proudest and most favorite title was "PaPaw". He was an extremely proud PaPaw, and his eyes would light up anytime he saw them. Stencil was a very devoted PaPaw, attending any special occasion or sporting event. If unable to attend, he found a way to listen or participate any way he could.
On Saturdays in the fall, Stencil could be found in his recliner watching Alabama football then on Sundays, he watched NASCAR after church. He was a kind and loving soul, never speaking a bad word about anyone.
The family extends special thanks to all of Stencil's caregivers, the nurses, CNA's and Dr. Tuckier at NHC, and Hospice of the Valley.
