Bruce Moats, 54, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home. Funeral was Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Bruce was married to Denise Moats for 30 years.
