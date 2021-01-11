Funeral for Ryan Jones, 45, of Decatur was Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with David Barker and Denny Bowling officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation was one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Jones, who died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his residence, was born April 4, 1975, to Roger Jones and Bonita McWhorter Jones. He was proceded in death by his grandparents, Almon and Delores McWhorter and Winford and Mearl Jones.
Survivors include, wife, Beckey Jones; daughters, Kylie (Scott) Garrett, Ahlyssa Jones; parents, Roger and Bonita McWhorter Jones; brother, Rod Jones; mother and father in-law, G. G and Lenda Dodd.
Pallbearers were Rockie Compton, Bud Wrenn, Rod Jones, Dustin Curtis, Adam Lee, Jody Jones.
