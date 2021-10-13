Delores Gaston, 84, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at NHC. Funeral will be Saturday October 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Standridge. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
