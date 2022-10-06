Janet “Denise” Craig Farley passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Funeral was Monday, October 10, 2022 at Elliott Funeral Home with Wynell Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
She was survived by her husband, John Farley.
Janet “Denise” Craig Farley passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Funeral was Monday, October 10, 2022 at Elliott Funeral Home with Wynell Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
She was survived by her husband, John Farley.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.