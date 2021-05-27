Tennis Rena Oliver, 86, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. Funeral was Friday, May 21, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Crumpton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery.
