Kevin Michael Terry, 56, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held October 24, 2021, at Jake’s Drag Strip from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kevin Michael Terry, 56, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held October 24, 2021, at Jake’s Drag Strip from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.