Carlie Craig Sr., 89, of Hatton passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at NHC Healthcare, Kennett, Missouri. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on August 12, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation with Matthew Kamper officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Carlie was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He had a master’s degree from Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, Illinois. Carlie was a member of the VFW, DHR Board Member, Board of Consultants of Triton College and Governing Board of the CSRA until 1988. He sang in a quartet as a young man and led several churches in worship over the years. Carlie was a musician, vocalist, actor, leather tooler, engineer, electronic genius, inventor, welder, gardener, mechanic, warrior, and a true Renaissance man.
Survivors include his two daughters: Susan Mruk (David Freeman) and Kathye Kamper (Thomas); eight grandchildren: Carla Walker (John), Matthew Kamper (Mindy), Colleen Mruk (Jonathan Tackett), Loretta Mruk (Andy Kelstrom), Thomas Kamper, Amanda Strickland (Adam), Christina Craig (Ron Bell) and Jessi Kamper; twenty two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives: Elinor Gower Craig and Verna Jeffries Craig; one son: Carlie Gene Craig Jr.; his parents, Ralph and Bertha Craig; his brother: F.C. Craig; and three sisters: Iva Dee Pierce, Alpha Lee Terry and Nell Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Tackett, Thomas Kamper, Tom Kamper, Matthew Kamper, David Freeman, Brant Patterson and Ron Bell.
Honorary pallbearers are: Loretta Mruk, Colleen Mruk, Amanda Strickland, Christina Craig, Carla Walker, Jessi Kamper and Terry Patterson.
The family extends special thanks to all Hospice Care Workers that showed love and kindness to our dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
