Genevieve McCullough, 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. A Memorial Service will be Monday, August 8, 2022, at Beltline Church of Christ, at 6:00 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family. She was born September 7, 1932 to Charlie V. Jacobs and Sue Wiley Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Mike McCullough.
She is survived by her son, David McCullough (Vickie); grandchildren, Leslie McCullough, Jade Eddy, LaShae Dockery (Jacob), Jacob McCullough; great-grandchildren, Hayden Reeves, Halle Terry, Kamden Hall, Karmen Foster, Cooper Dockery, Jaxon Dockery, Harper McCullough, Keegan McCullough, Charlee McCullough.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
