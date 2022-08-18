Shelby Jean Cameron, 76, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at NHC of Moulton. Funeral was Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.

