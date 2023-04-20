Heaven gained a tiny angel on April 15, 2023 when Elias Rome Maverick Reed was born on this earth a little too soon. At a later date, his mom, Haleigh, may host a gathering to celebrate his precious time here. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting with his arrangements.
