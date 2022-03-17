Jack Carney Coffey, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home. Funeral was Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Jack was married to the late Patricia Coffey.
