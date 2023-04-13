Forrest “O’Neal Terry, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence. Funeral will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ronald Oliver, Bro. Chad Green, and Bro. Donald Terry officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glennette Pearson Terry.
