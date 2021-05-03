Dwight Hadley Key, 77 of Moulton, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The family held a private graveside service on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Pastor Tony Collins officiated. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Dwight was the owner of Eagle Fence Company. He was a loving husband, father and a wonderful papaw. He was a member of Cornerstone Church where he served as a Board Member for 15 years. He was retired from Monsanto.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Benita Key; his son, Jonathan Dwight Key (Jamie); two daughters, Cynthia Early (Jerry), and Lisa Jones (Tom); one grandson, Hayden Key; four granddaughters, Taylor Jones, Kayla Jones, Harley Montgomery and Sarah Early; one brother, Dewayne Key (Donna); five sisters, Brenda Montgomery, Sandra Betterton (Andy), Carolyn Turner (Anthony), Marilyn Campbell (Gary), Kathy Blankenship (Jerrald); one sister in law, Jewel Key; and special cousin, Betty Jane Kerby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hadley and Ruth Stewart Key; and one brother, Jackie Key; and one brother-in-law, Richard Montgomery.
The family extends special thanks to Decatur Morgan Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation because of his love for children.
