Sonya Collins, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Parkway Medical Center. A private graveside service was held with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tony Collins.
Sonya Collins, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Parkway Medical Center. A private graveside service was held with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tony Collins.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented