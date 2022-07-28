Melba Jean Kerby, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Friday, July 22, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial was in Blackground Cemetery.
