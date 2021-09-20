Barbara Bradford, MOULTON

Barbara Ann Bradford, 78, of Moulton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Hayes Bradford, her father William Daniel, and her mother Natha.
Mom loved flowers, gardening, and crafts. Barbara and Hayes together fed many people with their large gardens full of vegetables.
She was well traveled having spent time in Mexico, the beaches and mountains in California, Las Vegas, the beaches in Alabama and many visits to her favorite Smokey Mountains, especially Cherokee North Carolina.
Mom loved to visit Tunica and always made out like a bandit. She once won $2,500 on the first quarter she dropped in a slot.
She was a dedicated homemaker who often sacrificed herself on behalf of her family.
A long time employee of the Alabama public school system, she ran the Moulton Elementary School Lunchroom for 29 years. Feeding just about every child in Moulton from 1976 onward to her retirement. She loved her kids and occasionally enjoyed giving a burnt roll to a couple of her fun loving relatives who came through the line.
She leaves behind her son, Gregory Bradford (Deborah); her brother, Buddy, and her sister, Christine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are currently planned for Barbara, but if you like, please donate to the charity of your choice on her behalf. She would be happy with that.
Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
