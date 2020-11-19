Easter Burden, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at NHC. A private funeral was held at Parkway Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Rhodes officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.