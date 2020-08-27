Ronald James Salmond, 80, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. The graveside service was Monday, August 24, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Ronald was the husband of Wynell Craig Salmond.
