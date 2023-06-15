Billy Hugh Fike, 82, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Bennie Terry and Waymon Fike officiating. Burial was in Rock Springs Cemetery.
