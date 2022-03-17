Ronnie Terrell, 62, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. There will be a memorial service Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Shady Grove cemetery in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
