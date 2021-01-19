Efrain Nevarez, MOULTON

Efrain Nevarez, 54, of Moulton passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Mr. Nevarez will be buried in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Survivors include his wife, Lorena Medina de Nevarez; daughters, Nancy and Brenda Nevarez-Medina; grandchildren, Efrain Guadalupe Nevarez, and Leandro-Jackson Guadalupe Garrison; mother, Damacia Cepeda De Nevares; sisters, Isidra Mercado, Maria Luisa Nevares, Magdalena Nevares, and Maria-Damasia Nevares; brothers, Angel Mario Nevares, Juan Pablo Nevares, Valeriano Nevares, Adrian Nevares, Jesus Ramon Nevares, Benito Nevares, and Hilario Nevares.
Efrain was preceded in death by his father, Adrian Nevarez in February 2020; his son, Guadalupe Efrain Nevarez in September 2014; and his infant daughter, Adriana Nevarez in October 1991.
The family extends special thanks to Lorna, his head nurse at Decatur Morgan that cared for him the whole week he was in the hospital.
