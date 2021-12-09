Libby “Katy” Payne, 82, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Funeral was Monday, December 6, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Wilson Myers and Clyde Ledlow officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
