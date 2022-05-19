Charles Wayne Carroll (Charlie) passed away at his residence on May 15, 2022. There was a graveside service Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Moulton Memory Garden with Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.