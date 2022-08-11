Barbara Saint Byars, 83, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Terry officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
