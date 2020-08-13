Dell Scott, 56, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Inmanfield Cemetery.
Dell Scott, 56, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Inmanfield Cemetery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented