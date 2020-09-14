Sabra Counts Stone, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation was from 1 till 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hatton Church of Christ. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Chris Miller and Ben Phillips officiating. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on February 2, 1932 to the late Horace and Alpha Jeffreys, Sabra was a member of Hatton Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. An avid crocheter, she enjoyed giving her creations to friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters, Lila Diann Counts Harvey (Russell), and Loretta Counts Roberts (Keith); stepson, Gerald Stone (Mary); grandchildren, Daniel Dutton (Rea), Ethan Dutton (Casey), Serrita Roberts Malone (Brad), Lee McDonald, David Stone (Varity) and Beth Stone; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shelby Jeffreys Simmons (Quinton) and Sharon Jeffreys Little.
Sabra was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, TW Counts and Orland V. Stone; daughter, Glenda Counts McDonald; granddaughter, Stephanie McDonald Cook; and brothers, Gene Jeffreys and Burles Jeffreys.
Pallbearers were Joel Little, Randy Simmons, David Pierce, Blake Addison, Thomas Rutherford, and Dexter Rutherford.
The family extends special thanks to Sabra’s church family for all the prayers and thoughts and Kindred Home Health for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hatton Church of Christ Building Fund.
