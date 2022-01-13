Eugenia “Gina” Steward, 55, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
