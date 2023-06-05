Leon Patterson, 90, of Moulton, Alabama passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center, Moulton, AL. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Redmond Talley officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Moulton Memory Gardens in Moulton, AL.
Born on May 12, 1933, to Matt and Lula Patterson, Leon enjoyed meeting new people and selling cars. Leon's favorite pass times were squirrel hunting, watching westerns, watching the Alabama Crimson Tide, and above all spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mrs. Faye Patterson; three children, Donna Martin, Debra Jones (Steve), and Diane Parker (Gary); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Lula Patterson; four brothers, Paul Patterson, Wallace Patterson, Coy Patterson, and Claude Patterson; one grandson, Casey Martin.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
