Larry Evans, 67, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Memorial service was held Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Tommy Whitlow officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Evans.
