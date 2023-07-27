Susie May Way, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Funeral was Friday, July 21, 2023 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Milwee officiating. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.