Don Fleming, MOULTON

Don Fleming, 72, of Moulton passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home. Weather permitting, visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brandon Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. If you plan to attend the service, please call the funeral home beforehand if the weather is bad.
Born on March 25, 1948 to the late Fennel Veto and Margaret Kiser Fleming, Don was a graduate of Hatton High School’s class of 1966. He was a member of the Loyd O. Glenn No. 6 of F&AM of the Grand Lodge of Alabama. He enjoyed displaying his antique hit-n-miss engines, deer and hog hunting and he spent hours reading. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grand-girls.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Yvonne Terry Fleming; son, Bart Fleming; granddaughters, Emma Fleming and Iva Coan (Caleb); great-granddaughter, Sara Brooke Coan; brothers, Ronny Fleming, Darryl Fleming (Melissa); sister, Lisa Moorehead (Billy); nieces and nephews, Dawn Vess, Krystal Hooper, Caine Fleming, Ragan Hill and Will Newton.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Barbara Fleming; and in-laws, Onnie and Frances Terry.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Thomas, Caine Fleming, Will Newton, Darrell Terry, Jeremy Hand, Cricket Terry, Brandon Henderson, and Richey Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are his Masonic Brothers, Lucas Bendall, Carlos Borden, Dr. James Plaxco and Steve McLemore.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Robert Hall and Hospice of the Valley of Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley of Decatur.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented