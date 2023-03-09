Edward Floyd “Buddy” Osborn, 65, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery.
