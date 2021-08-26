Monette Schepp, 46, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at UAB. Funeral was Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Greg Standridge officiating. Burial was in Milligan-Hill Cemetery.
